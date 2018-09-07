Joe Reynolds is new chairman of Naas-based Horse Sport Ireland

Joe Reynolds has been appointed chairman of Naas-based Horse Sport Ireland, replacing Jim Beecher who held the position on an interim basis since February 2017.

A highly successful businessman, sport horse breeder and racehorse owner, Mr Reynolds joined the Board of Horse Sport Ireland in 2016 and has played a key role in supporting the significant change programme currently being implemented following the ‘Review of Certain Matters relating to Horse Sport Ireland’ published by Michael Creed TD and produced by Indecon International Consultants last year. Reynolds is also a member of Horse Sport Ireland’s Finance, HR and Commercial Committee and Dressage and Para Dressage High Performance Committee.

Commenting on Joe Reynolds’ appointment, Minister Creed said: “I am very pleased that Joe has agreed to take on the challenge of chairing the new Board of Horse Sport Ireland. His extensive experience in the equine sector makes him an ideal Chair to provide strategic leadership and continue the implementations recommended by Indecon to expand employment and create the maximum contribution to the Irish economy.”

Speaking after the appointment was announced, Mr Reynolds said: “I am delighted to take up the position of Chairman in an organisation which I have been involved with for many years. Exceptional strides have been made on the Indecon recommendations, within Horse Sport Ireland, over the past 12 months and we are now at a very exciting stage. I am very much looking forward to continuing that good work with the management team.

Horse Sport Ireland CEO, Ronan Murphy said: “I would especially like to welcome Joe to the important role of Chairman of Horse Sport Ireland at this exciting time in the Sport Horse Sector in Ireland. I have worked with Joe over the past year on the Board of Horse Sport Ireland and on a number of Committees and we are very fortunate to have someone with his in-depth corporate and sector knowledge, enthusiasm and experience chairing the new Board. We are looking forward to continuing to restructure Horse SportIreland, drive progress and to provide a platform for the Sport Horse Industry to realise its full potential. I would also like to acknowledge the significant contribution and support of our previous interim Chairman, Jim Beecher, over the past 18 months and to wish him well for the future.

Joe Reynolds is expected to take up his position as Horse Sport Ireland Chairman immediately.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) is the centralised national body for the entire sporthorse industry (breeding and sport) in Ireland. It has responsibility for devising and implementing strategies for the development and promotion of an internationally competitive sport horse industry, covering breeding and production, high performance sport, equestrian sport and recreation and coaching and education activities. As part of its remit, HSI maintains the Irish Horse Register which incorporates the Irish Sport Horseand Irish Draught Horse Studbooks under licence from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.