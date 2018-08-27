Young Kildare and Offaly kickboxers, Conor McGlinchey and Naoise Colvin aiming for world titles

Conor McGlinchey from Carbury, Co Kildare and Naoise Colvin from Edenderry, Co Offaly are once again aiming high on the international boxing scene.

On September 16 they will be flying to Venice, Italy for the WAKO World kickboxing Championships. Naoise will be fighting in the -47kg older cadet girls and Conor will be fighting in the -79kg junior boys.

Conor, who is the current European champion will also be fighting in the senior WAKO championships in November. Both athletes train with Dave Heffernan and Martin Bannon in Tallaght Martial Arts.

Over the last couple of months they have been training six times a week, sometimes twice a day. Conor is grateful to The Johnstown Estate for sponsoring his gym membership in order to enable him to train. Both Conor and Naoise's work ethic and dedication are exemplary.

Conor is also a member of the American Team Proper and is planning to head to San Francisco in order to train and compete for this academic year before he heads to college next year.

Naoise is a valued member of Team Smack run by Patric White and often represents them in numerous national and international events. Naoise is entering her junior cert year and will be carefully balancing work and study.

Although Irish kickboxers are some of the most successful Irish athletes, they still do not receive government funding. In order to represent their country , they have to do their own fundraising.

If any local businesses wish to support these young athletes, feel free to contact emiliejohnson99@msn.com

We wish them the best of skills at the World Championships!