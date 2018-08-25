Castledermot shock Larries; Athy scrape over Towers; Sarsfields hammer Eadestown

Castledermot caused something of a shock in Round 2 (Group B) of the Joe Mallon SFC when they defeated St Laurence's by by five points, 2-16 to 2-11 at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon; while Athy were put to the pin of their collars to get the better of Round Towers.

St Laurence's led 2-2 to 1-3 after 20 minutes but Castledermot hit the last six points of the half to go in leading 1-9 to 2-3.

It was the second half goal from Gavin Keating that killed off The Larries, Casteldermot finally winning 2-16 to 2-11.

The second game at St Conleth's Park saw Athy lead at the break 0-8 to 1-2 but it was Towers who dominated for long periods and went ahead late on but Athy held their heads to get home by two.

Meanwhile Sarsfields had their expected big win over Eadestown, they opened with a goal from Nan Nea after 13 seconds and led 3-0 to 0-1 after ten minutes; going on to dominate throughout totally outclassing Eadestown, winning in the end by 20 points.

SFC results:

Round 2, Castledermot 2-16 St Laurence's 2-11.

Athy 0-14 Round Towers 1-9;

Sarsfields 4-19 Eadestown 1-8.