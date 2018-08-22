Gold for Kildare's Runo Ayavoro and Eadestown Pitch and Putt team at Community Games finals

The 2018 Aldi Community Games festival was held in University of Limerick last weekend with children aged 6 to 15 taking part representing their counties in friendly rivalry over two days competition.

The Campus was alive with events taking place all over in outstanding facilities.

The UL Arena hosted the futsal, Spike Ball and Judo while out on the playing fields the Gaelic, Soccer, Rounders and tag Rugby finals were taking place.

Meanwhile on the newly laid running track athletes were making a name for themselves. Kildare, wearing no 23, competed in all the events collecting 1 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze and two 4th places medals in track and field.

On the track Runo Ayavoro from Newbridge St Conleth’s powered down the straight to win Gold in U16 100 Metres. Laura Byrne from Eadestown cleared her hurdles to take Silver in U14 80m Hurdles while Bronze Medals went to Peter Hamilton in U16 1500 Metres and to Max Tracey (Monastrevin) in U12 600m.

Doireann Lanigan ran the race of her life to take her first National Medal running on for fourth place in U8 80 metres.

The Field Events produced Medals for Paddy Taylor (Kilcullen) Silver in U14 Javelin, Hannah Wilson (Kildare Town) Bronze in U16 Discus and Lara Prendergast (Suncroft-Curragh) 4th in U14 Javelin.

Kildare’s teams in action had mixed fortunes. The Eadestown boys of Darragh Behan, Jason Brady, Patrick Brady, Andrew Curran, and Eoin Lane put together excellent rounds in Monaleen Pitch and Putt course to bring home Gold.

The Futsal Boys U13 boys beat Ennis St Johns, Co Clare 3-1 in the Semi-Final but lost out to Aughanagh(Sligo) 4-3 after extra time in Final to win Silver.

Newbridge St Brigids: Nathan McAuley, Luke Nolan, Keane Kennedy, Niall Barry, Conor O’Donovan, Liam Gorman.

Newbridge St Brigids Futsol U13 Girls lost to both Knocknacarra, Co. Galway and Kenmare, Co Kerry to take Bronze . Team Lily O’Connor, Eva Filgate, Tara Christie, Lauryn Nicholson, Katie Franklin.

The Under 11 Tag Rugby team lost out to eventual winners Regional from Limerick by 2 tries but stormed past St Mary’s Sligo 12-6 to win Bronze.

The U14 Tag rugby also won their play-off to win Bronze defeating Carrickmacross (Monaghan) after losing semi-final to Quin Clooney (Clare). Team: Milltown: Ben Curran, Sarah Curran, Kyle Donoghue, Maeve Lavelle, Erika Long, Fiachra Malone, Ross McHale, Callum Murphy, Taylor Murphy, Conor Sheerin, Tom Stapleton, Anna Tierney.

The U12 Girls 7-Side Soccer from Sallins lost narrowly to both Roscrea, Co. Tipperary 2-0 and Fanad Co Donegal 3-2 to bring home fourth place Medals . Sallins: Aoife Hand, Lucy Doheny, Voilet Maloney, Molly Fitzpatrick, Megan Egan-Byrne, Hannah Gaines, Isabelle Piere, Deirdre Cronin, Katie Power.

Medal Summary:

Gold, U16 100 Metres: Runo Ayavoro Newbridge St Conleth’s; U16 Pitch and Putt: Eadestown.

Silver, U14 80 M Hurdles: Laura Byrne from Eadestown; U14 Javelin: Paddy Taylor (Kilcullen); U13 Boys Futsal Newbridge St Brigid’s.

Bronze, U16 1500m Peter Hamilton (Milltown); U12 600m Max Tracey (Monastrevin; U13 Girls Futsal Newbridge St Brigid’s; U11 Tag Rugby: Newbridge St Brigid’s; U14 Tag Rugby: Milltown 4th Place U14 Girls Javelin Lara Prendergast (Suncroft/Curragh); U12 Girls 7 a Side soccer.