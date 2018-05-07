Kildare ease to victory against Wexford in Minor Championship opener

Kildare 1-17

Wexford 0-7

Kildare got their Minor Football Championship off to the perfect start with a resounding victory over Wexford on Monday afternoon.

Kildare were in brilliant form from the beginning and went into a quick 0-8 to 0-0 lead halfway through the half.

Paddy McDermott started the scoring with a left footed score and the floodgates opened after that with Alex Beirne and Muiris Curtin kicking three each as well as Jack Smyth scoring from play.

Lee Jordan did give Wexford brief respite with consecutive frees but Kildare soon refound their groove when they won a penalty in the 21st minute for a foot block which saw Wexford’s Ollie Gahan rather harshly sent off on a second yellow card.

Smyth missed the resultant penalty but he scored a point soon after to add to efforts from Beirne, Curtin and Padraig Behan in helping Padraig Carberry’s side to a 0-12 to 0-2 half-time lead.

Kildare continued where they left off for the second half with the lively Tom Browne kicking an opening minute point and Beirne doubled that effort of his Naas clubmate a minute later.

Jordan added five more frees for Wexford but in a game where the Yellow Bellies failed to score from play it was all one way traffic.

Further Kildare points were added in the shape of Curtin, Browne and Marcus Kiely while Beirne scored a cracking goal to round off a performance where he scored 1-5 as Kildare cruised to a very comfortable victory.

Kildare: John Ball (Clane); Oisin O’Loughlin (Rathangan), Sean Hill (Kilcock), Jack Hamill (Raheens), Daniel Caulfield (Sallins), Liam Broderick (Ballymore), Paddy McDermott (Naas, 0-1), Drew Costello (Naas), Marcus Kiely (Two Mile House, 0-1), Tom Browne (Naas, 0-2), Alex Beirne (Naas, 1-5), Michael McGovern (Raheens), Muiris Curtin (Rathangan, 0-5 (0-2fs)), Padraig Behan (Kilcullen, 0-1), Jack Smyth (Carbury, 0-2). Subs: Sean Englishby (Leixlip) for O’Loughlin 38 mins, Sam Morrissey (Naas) for Smyth 41 mins, Nick Jackman (Athy) for Broderick 50 mins, Aaron Kennedy (St.Laurences) for Behan 55 mins, Sean Moore (Athy) for Hill 55 mins, Jack Cleary (Naas) for Costello 60 mins.

Wexford: Anthony Larkin; Jamie Sheehan, Robert Murphy, James O’Leary, Ollie Gahan, Mark Kehoe, Harry Kehoe, Emmet Cullen, Ciaran Kavanagh, Jack Finnucane, Emmet Nolan, Niall Connolly, jack Doran, Lee Jordan 0-7 (0-6fs), Conor Kehoe. Subs: Adrian Breen for Finnucane 24 mins, Jason Devereux for Breen 30 mins, Paudie Casey for Connolly h-t, Ciaran O’Regan for C.Kehoe 41 mins, Lee Nolan for E.Nolan 52 mins.

Ref: Stephen Johnston (Louth)