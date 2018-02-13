Canoeist Jenny Egan tops Kildare's Most Memorable Sporting Moments poll
Canoeist wins with some ease
Jenny Egan
Congratulations to Jenny Egan who topped the Leinster Leader’s recent Sporting Moments poll.
Jenny, who is attached to the Salmon Leap Canoe Club, in Leixlip, was nominated after bringing home a medal from the World Marathon Canoe Championship in 2017; the first ever medal to come to Ireland in canoeing.
Jenny commanded 53% of the big number of votes cast and was well ahead of Moorefield and Ronan Sweeney in second and Kilcullen AFC who finished third.
