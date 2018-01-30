History maker Jenny Egan brings home World canoeing medal

Saturday, September 9, 2017 — race day at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Senior Canoe Mara thon World Champion ships, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa (26.2km and 6 portages) was an historic day and memorable moment for top canoeist Jenny Egan of Salmon Leap Canoe Club in Leixlip.

Jenny takes up the story: “As I warmed up for the race on the water with my fellow competitors the adrenaline was pumping and I could feel my heart beating in my chest.

“Ready Go that was it, we were off, I had a good start and positioned myself well in the lead group. This group was very large for the majority of the race with seven to eight women competing for positions.

“On the 4th portage this group had broken down to four competitors myself, Lani Belcher of Great Britain, Vanda Kiszli of Hungary and multiple World Champion Renata Csay also of Hungary. I was feeling great and I knew that the next portage was going to be extremely important.

“On the 5th portage I got out of my boat quickly and smoothly, ran fast and back in safely and sprinted off in the lead group. I knew I was in a medal position.

“The crowds were roaring as we came through the final portage with Lani and Vanda just pulling slightly ahead of me as we got back on the water. As I came towards the finish line I was full of emotion and I celebrated as I crossed the finish line in a bronze medal position.

“Yes I did it, the tears were flowing, all those years of hard work and I could now say I was an ICF Senior Canoe Marathon World Championship medallist. It was an amazing moment to share with my family and close friends.

“A very special moment crossing that line and a very special day for me after all those years of training.”

How to vote

Voting could not be easier. Simply click here. Your vote will be registered and Kildare's Most Memorable Sporting Moment will be announced on Tuesday, February 12. The poll closes at 5pm on Thursday, February 8.