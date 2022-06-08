Search

08 Jun 2022

Kildare County Council announces Night Works in South Kildare for next week

Kildare County Council announces Night Works in South Kildare for next week

The works will take place on the N78 (PICTURED)

08 Jun 2022 7:10 PM

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that temporary night works will take place in South Kildare next week.

According to KCC,  Gas Networks will be carrying out essential repair works on the N78 at Leinster Street/Emily Square Junction on Wednesday night, June 15, 2022.

Works will be carried out between the hours of 7pm and 6am. 

KCC added that the traffic lights at the above junction will be turned off for the duration of the works and manual traffic control will be in operation.

