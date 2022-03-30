Blood donation clinic due to be set up in Kildare today

File Pic
An appointment-based blood donation clinic is due to be set up in Kildare later today.
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has said that it will be running a blood donation clinic at Scoil Bhride National School in Kilcullen.
The clinic will operate between the hours of 3.45pm and 8pm.
Members of the public can contact 1800 222 111 to schedule an appointment.
