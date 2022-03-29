Search

29 Mar 2022

Playground near Ellistown GAA club to be remain closed for tomorrow, Kildare County Council confirms

Playground near Ellistown GAA club to be remain closed for tomorrow, Kildare County Council confirms

Pic: Kildare County Council

The playground near Ellistown GAA club will remain closed for tomorrow, Kildare County Council (KCC) has said.

The area is currently closd today, and will remain closed for tomorrow, Wednesday March 30, 2022.

According to KCC, this is 'to facilitate the importation of new sand to refresh playground surfaces.'

The playground will reopen on Thursday, March, 31 2022.

KCC added that queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

