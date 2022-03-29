Disappointment for Kildare as Mayo prove too strong;
Extensive report of the big game, after-match reaciton, comment and full picture coverage.
Dubs join The Lilies in Division 2 come 2023.
32-page Championsip Special in this week's Leinster Leader.
A project still in its infancy (Tommy Callaghan);
Rugby: Big win for Naas in All-Ireland League.
Soccer: Kildare and District Football League new season kicks-off this weekend.
Still time to get involved and walk for The Lilies.
Naas edge Sarsfields; Raheens off to winning start; Athy get better of Moorefield on opening day of the EMS Copiers SFL.
All the results of the weekend along with this week's local GAA fixtures.
Two-page picture special as Naas CBS celebrate All-Ireland success.
Golf: Captains' drive-in at Royal Curragh.
Pitch & Putt: Kildare Scratch Cup at McDonagh.
Racing: Jessica and Shane get flat season off to winning start.
Greyhounds: Tullymurry Faith repays trust.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.
Kate Dempsey from Newbridge has spoken about the effects of her ordeal. Picture: Aishling Conway/Leinster Leader/KildareNow.com
Jimmy Hyland of Kildare during the Allianz Football League Division 1 in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
