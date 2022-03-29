Search

29 Mar 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

29 Mar 2022 11:37 AM

Disappointment for Kildare as Mayo prove too strong;

Extensive report of the big game, after-match reaciton, comment and full picture coverage.

Dubs join The Lilies in Division 2 come 2023.

32-page Championsip Special in this week's Leinster Leader.

A project still in its infancy (Tommy Callaghan);

Rugby: Big win for Naas in All-Ireland League.

Soccer: Kildare and District Football League new season kicks-off this weekend.

Still time to get involved and walk for The Lilies.

Naas edge Sarsfields; Raheens off to winning start; Athy get better of Moorefield on opening day of the EMS Copiers SFL.

All the results of the weekend along with this week's local GAA fixtures.

Two-page picture special as Naas CBS celebrate All-Ireland success.

Golf: Captains' drive-in at Royal Curragh.

Pitch & Putt: Kildare Scratch Cup at McDonagh.

Racing: Jessica and Shane get flat season off to winning start.

Greyhounds: Tullymurry Faith repays trust.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media