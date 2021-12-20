TD for Kildare welcomes financial supports for the defence and hospitality sectors

A TD for Kildare has welcomed the news that financial supports will be given by the Irish government to both the defence and hospitality sectors.

Deputy Cathal Berry, who is also a former soldier and doctor, said about the news relating to the PDF: "I welcome the announcement this morning of an extension to the employment contracts of those who joined our PDF since 1994."

"Glad that they can all now serve until the age of 50 should they wish."

He added: "(This is) further evidence, if any more was needed, that the problems in our armed forces are eminently solvable.

"All it takes is political will: I look forward to the completion, publication and implementation of the Commission on the PDF to build further on this progress."

The Independent TD also publicly commended the news that a Financial Support Package was being granted to the hospitality sector, after recent restrictions were announced over the weekend.

Deputy Berry said: "I attended a NPHET briefing of Opposition Health spokespeople last night: it’s clear that a significant increase in Omicron numbers are likely in the next week and into January and that this will put massive pressure on our already struggling health service."

"What remains unclear is the extent of the financial support package for small and micro businesses to get them through this crisis."

He continued: "The hospitality and entertainment industries have once again been disproportionately affected and therefore need to be disproportionately supported.

"Whenever new restrictions are announced a financial support package for those affected should also be announced simultaneously."

However, he offered a critical conclusion: "It’s not acceptable that they are still in the dark... they deserve better than this."

The Kildare-South politician was among a number of other representatives who both welcomed and criticised the news of a new school located at the Magee Barracks at Kildare Town.