Intel Ireland supports Leixlip Meals on Wheels

Intel Ireland has worked closely with local volunteer groups, residents and community organisations to celebrate them and recognise the impact they have on the communities around them.

Two groups in particular that Intel have supported for over 20 years during the festive season are, the senior citizens of Leixlip and the Meals on Wheels organisation.

One of the many highlights of the Intel Christmas calendar is the Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Party. Local senior citizens would usually be bussed in their hundreds to a special party but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the usual party could not take place again this year. We did not however let this dampen the spirits of the senior citizens in the Leixlip community.

Instead of the guests going to the party as one group, this year senior citizens in the Leixlip area have been invited for a special Christmas dinner in the Springfield Hotel which is being hosted in small groups over a number of different days. This allowed the celebration to continue but ensured it could be done safely.

Another group that Intel supports during this time is the Leixlip Meals on Wheels, a voluntary organisation which cooks and delivers meals to vulnerable members of the local community. They open 4 days a week, every week of the year, and on a normal basis, they would cook and deliver around 25 meals per day or just over 100 per week. There are over 120 volunteers involved in the organisation which is split into drivers and cooks.

Typically, the Intel onsite café takes over the preparation of meals for recipients for a day to give the usual Meals on Wheels volunteers a well-earned day off. On December 15th the Intel café team prepared all the meals for delivery.

Speaking about the Christmas activities this year, Intel Ireland External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow said; “Christmas is such a special time for everyone and we always take great pride in celebrating together with our local community and recognising people who give so much of their time to helping others throughout the year.

"Although things had to be done a bit differently this year, we hope that these small gestures will help show our appreciation. We wish all of the volunteers and members of the local communities a happy and safe festive season”.