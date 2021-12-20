Management and staff at Newbridge businesses raise €1,500 for local resource centre

Staff and management at Judge Roy Beans and Harrigan's Bar and Restaurant in Newbridge have raised €1,500 for Newbridge Family Resource Centre.
A Christmas Jumper Day took place on December 18 and workers donated their tips to the Resource Centre.
And owner of the businesses, Vivian Carroll has agreed to match the amount in his own donation.
A Gofundme page and a Facebook page have been set up for more information and online donations.
A spokesperson said: "The staff of Edward Harrigan & Sons & Judge Roy Beans raised €662 on Saturday in tips in aid of Newbridge Family Resource Centre.
"This amount is being matched by the boss + €150 on raised on GofundMe.
"So we'll round it up to €1,500.
"Thanks to everyone who contributed."
