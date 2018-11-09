BREAKING: Two more men arrested in connection with stabbing death of Nurney dad David Boland in Athy

Two more men were arrested by Gardaí this afternoon, Friday, November 9, investigating the death of 34-year-old Nurney dad David Boland during an incident on Duke Street, Athy, a week ago.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested in Athy by Gardaí investigating the case. They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations.

This brings to four the number of people arrested to date as part of this ongoing investigation.

Calvin Cullen, aged 20, from Greenhills, in Athy, was last Sunday charged before a special sitting of Naas District Court with murder in connection with Mr Boland's death. He was further remanded on Thursday to appear back before the court on November 22, for the service of a Book of Evidence.

Another man, in his late twenties, was arrested and released without charge. A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in his case.

The deceased man was laid to rest in Nurney on Thursday.