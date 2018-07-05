Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, July 5, 2018

Ruby Patricia Bevan (née Rankin) – London/, Kildare Town

Rememberance Mass on Friday July 6 at 12 noon in the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town followed by burial of Ashes in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Martin Coffey – 33 Avondale Drive, Athy

July 3 2018, Darling husband of Maura. Loving father to Maria, Martin, Andrew, Patrick and Shane, their partners Linda, Elaine & Michael and beloved grand-father to five beautiful grand-children. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence by Rigneys Funeral Directors on at 1.30 pm on Thursday afternoon (July 5) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Christina (Chrissie) Mooney (née Saunders) – Naas / Crumlin, Dublin

July 4, 2018, (peacefully), in her sleep, at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Christina (Chrissie), beloved wife of the late Michael (Micker) and dear mother of Mary; Sadly missed by her loving, daughter, brothers John and Peter, sister Marie, sisters-in-law Maria and Dolores, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Thursday (July 5) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday (July 6) to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.