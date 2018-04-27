Deaths in Kildare - Friday, April 27, 2018

David Caffrey – Naas

April 19 2018. Son of Sean and Pauline, brother to Brian and friend to all. House private please. Cremation will take place on Saturday (April 28) at 3.30pm in The Garden Chapel, Mt.Jerome Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Focus Ireland. Donation box at crematorium.

Mary Hennessy (née Murray) – Pasmar, Browneshill, Carlow Town / Naas

April 25, 2018 at home. Daughter of the late James and Margaret, loving wife of the late Paschal, beloved mother to Hugh and Peter. She will be greatly missed by her sons, her brother Martin, her sister Helen, her daughter-in-law Christina, her nieces and nephews relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home Friday April 27 (4pm to 8pm). Removal at 1.30pm on Saturday, April 28, to Bennekerry Church for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only please.

Declan King – Castlefarm, Narraghmore, Athy

April 26, 2018. Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ber and daughter Sarah, brothers David, Gerard and Niall, family and friends. Reposing at his residence from 3.30pm tomorrow, Friday April 27, with prayers at 8pm. Removal this Saturday morning, April 28, at 11.30am to Crookstown Parish Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, House private on Saturday morning please.

Jody Logan – Ballinakill, Carbury

April 26 2018, Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. James' Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Niall, Alan, Kevin and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday (April 26) and Friday (April 27) from 6pm to 8pm, with Rosary each night at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday (April 28) at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Friends of St. James' Hospital, if desired. House private Saturday please.