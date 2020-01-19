PROPERTY WATCH: Substantial equestrian property near the Curragh for €360,000

This spacious 3-bedroom detached bungalow close to the famous Curragh offers peace and tranquillity as well as excellent equestrian facilities for an asking price of €360,000.

'Beechlawn Stables and Residence', Blackmillar, The Curragh, Co Kildare, is newly refurbished 3 bedroom detached bungalow with adjoining refurbished yard and barn containing up to 24 stables.

Inside the property consists of 3 good-sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including master en suite), an entrance hall, modern kitchen/dining room, and a lovely living room with feature exposed beamed ceiling.

Outside the property benefits a yard adjoining the bungalow with 14 loose boxes and a large barn with stabling for up to 10 horses. There is also an ideal quality sand area adjoining the barn.

'Beechlawn Stables' is an ideal equestrian facility for suitable for multiple uses with direct access onto Curragh plains and Gallops. Ideally located on the edge of the Curragh Plains and just 3k from Kildare Town and 40 mins from Dublin.

Easy access from the M7 motorway and Kildare Town rail service.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact McWey Auctioneers on 045 521 714 and more images at www.daft.ie