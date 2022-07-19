'Flying ant day' tips released for Kildare by pest control service Rentokil

The image of a swarm of flying ants may seem like something from a low budget 1960s horror film, but it's a very real phenomenon, especially this summer.

Despite the name, 'Flying ant day' actually refers to period in late July and early August when the insects begin to emerge from their nests to mate.

The event occurs during a period in the summer months when flying ants leave the nest to reproduce and start a new colony; swarms of flying ants from multiple colonies conjoin to breed mid-air: this is believed to be due to the temperature, humidity and wind conditions being just right for them.

A number of English news outlets have revealed that a number of areas in the UK are currently being pestered by flying ants amidst the heatwave.

This may all seem like a nightmare for people with a phobia of creepy crawlies, but pest control service Rentokil has outlined certain steps that one can take to avoid the presence of the pest insects in their home or business.

FINDINGS

Rentokil said that, as an indication of the increased level of activity from the insects during this period, it recorded a 30 per cent increase in call outs for ants in July 2021 when compared to May of the same year.

The company said that Dublin has experienced the highest level of callouts for ants so far this year, accounting for 40 per cent of all ant callouts in 2022.

Galway (18 per cent of ant callouts) is the next county most affected, followed by Cork (8 per cent) and Kildare (6 per cent).

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant for Rentokil, said: "Late July and early August is when we see this phenomenon occur.

"Ants can enter a premise in search of food and while ant infestations don’t present a danger to inhabitants, they can be a nuisance, and a small problem can quickly become a large one.

"If they find a food source, ants can lay down a pheromone trail which attracts other ants to the area."

STEPS

He added that there are a few steps which people can take to discourage the presence of ants on their premises.

These include:

Clear up any food or liquid spillages immediately.

Sweep up any food crumbs from under your kitchen appliances and units.

Store your food in airtight containers wherever possible.

If you have a pet, clear away any food that isn’t eaten straight away.

In the garden, keep your compost enclosed and make sure all rubbish bins have tightly sealed lids.

Seal cracks and crevices around doors and window frames

Keeping windows and doors shut is one of the most effective methods of preventing flying insects from entering your home or business.

Installing a fly screen will prevent flying ants from entering your home whilst leaving windows and doors open.

Further information about Rentokil can be found by clicking here.