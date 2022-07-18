First ever Irish-language performing arts scholarship at Kildare university

Ireland’s largest Irish-language arts organisation, An tOireachtas, has announced that it will sponsor a student undertaking the new MA stream in Irish Language Performing Arts and Oral Traditions at Maynooth University during the forthcoming academic year, 2022/23. This innovative course, offered by the Department of Modern Irish at Maynooth University is the only Irish-medium MA course in the country where specialisation in creative practice and specialisation in Irish can be developed together.

An tOireachtas wishes to provide this €3,000 scholarship to a world-class traditional or contemporary practitioner, to support Irish-language/Gaeltacht practitioners who wish to further develop their creative practice as part of this unique MA stream. It is suitable for a wide range of Irish-language and Gaeltacht arts practices – for example song, music, dance, theatre, creative writing and many more. It is open to practitioners of all Irish-language art forms and genres. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must first apply to the MA in Modern Irish (full-time or part-time) by the 15th August 2022, and then complete the scholarship application form in Irish by the 17th August. As part of their application, to be submitted in Irish, candidates are required to submit a sample of their creative practice in either audio, video, or written form, as appropriate to the genre. As part of the scholarship conditions, the recipient of the Oireachtas Scholarship will have the role of ambassador for the MA Modern Irish Performing Arts and Oral Traditions stream.

Commenting on the initiative, Prof Tríona Ní Shíocháin, Professor of Modern Irish and Performing Arts, and Head of Department, Roinn na Nua-Ghaeilge, Maynooth University, said:

“This is an exciting scholarship opportunity for practitioners of Irish-language and Gaeltacht performing arts, and we are extremely grateful to An tOireachtas for their generous support of the MA Nua-Ghaeilge stream in Irish-language Performing Arts and Oral Traditions.

“This support from An tOireachtas will enable emerging Irish-language artists to have the time and space to delve deeply into both arts practice and language practices, allowing unique creative voices to come to the fore across a wide range of creative specialisms such as song, music, dance, theatre, creative writing, and a myriad of other areas.”

Prof Ní Shíocháin added: “We seek the very best creative artists for this programme, both traditional and contemporary, and we look forward to the vision and transformative engagement that the recipient of Scoláireacht an Oireachtais will bring to Maynooth University and Irish society at large.”

CEO of An tOireachtas, Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, said: “This new initiative further builds on the already established partnership between Roinn na Nua-Ghaeilge, Maynooth University, and An tOireachtas, and we are delighted to be in a position to support up-and-coming talent through the medium of the Irish language.”

Brochures with further information about the scholarship and course are available here and here or by contacting nua.ghaeilge@mu.ie or Triona.NiShiochain@mu.ie.