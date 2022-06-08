Appeal to write to Irish Water pushed back at Kildare County Council meeting

Irish Water announce supply disruptions today to parts of Dundalk
An appeal for Kildare County Council (KCC) to write to Irish Water had to be pushed back at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting.
Fine Gael Councillor Tim Durkan asked KCC on Friday, June 3, to arrange for a letter to be sent to Irish Water asking them to consult with locals regarding the lack of sewage capacity in Maynooth and Kilcock.
However, acting Chair of the meeting, Fianna Fáil Cllr Darragh Fitzpatrick, told Cllr Durkan that, as it was currently listed on the agenda of the meeting, he could not take it as a question.
Despite this, he advised Cllr Durkan to submit it as a motion at the next MD meeting.
"I think if it was put forward as a motion, we would all agree on it," Cllr Fitzpatrick added.
