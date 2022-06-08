NEWS BRIEF: No plans for Green Lane resurfacing, Kildare County Council says

The council made the announcement at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District on Friday, June 3. File Pic
Kildare County Council has said that it has no plans to resurface Green Lane in 2022.
The council made the announcement at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District on Friday, June 3.
However, KCC has said that the request, issued by councillor Darragh Fitzpatrick, has been noted.
The Department of Public Expenditure confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the salary officially set for the Dáil speaker job is now €227,000. FILE PHOTO: Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.