UPDATE: Kildare County Council confirms it will investigate flooding at Allenwood and Kilmeague

Incidents of flooding in Allenwood and Kilmeague will be investigated by Kildare County Council.
The news was confirmed at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3.
At the meeting, Fine Gael councillor Brendan Wyse called on the council outline what work was carried out recently at Tower View, Kilmeague to resolve the ongoing flooding issues in this estate.
He also requested that the council investigate the cause of regular flooding on Station Road in Allenwood, at the entrance of Whitethorn Park estate.
