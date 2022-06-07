GALLERY: Kildare Art Collective showcases new works as part of 'Normal' exhibition in Newbridge

Michelle McBride, "Nesting"
The Kildare Art Collective has unveiled its latest, and arguably its most ambitious, exhibition to date.
Hosted in the McKenna Gallery of the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge, the 'Normal' exhibition features the work of fifteen artists who are members of Kildare Art Collective.
It opened on Saturday, June 4 and runs until Saturday, July 2.
This exhibition presents the artists interpretation of Normal and what it means to them.
It examines concepts of the everyday such as family, climate, justice, politics and more using a diverse range of media including video, painting, sculpture and textiles.
