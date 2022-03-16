Kildare music legend Christy Moore to host concert in aid of Ukraine

Folk music legend Christy Moore is set to host a concert in aid of Ukraine next month.

The concert will be held in Vicar Street, with all funds going to the Irish Red Cross (IRC), who are currently focusing their efforts on helping Ukrainians in need.

A spokesperson for the venue's management, Aiken Promotions, said: "The Irish public have been so generous up to now in supporting the IRC in their humanitarian work for the refugees and those who continue to live in Ukraine during the ongoing crisis.

"Even if you cannot attend the concert, you can donate on the IRC website (www.redcross.ie) or on Revolut.

"All funds received will go directly to Red Cross partners in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to assist them in their humanitarian efforts, to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities, reconnect families separated by conflict and provide life-saving food and hygiene items, as well as shelter given the cold and snow on the ground," the spokesperson concluded.

The Lisdoonvarna singer will play at Vicar Street on Monday, April 11.

CONCERT IN SUPPORT OF IRISH RED CROSS UKRAINE APPEAL



11th April 2022



Vicar Street, Dublin



Tickets on sale Wednesday 16th March at 9am



ALL PROCEEDS TO THE IRISH RED CROSS TO ASSIST IN THEIR WORK pic.twitter.com/sFzjcgfiwo — Christy Moore (@christymoore45) March 15, 2022

Tickets are on sale now.