Lines drawn for Kildare in relegation dog-fight

In the end there could be no complaints, Armagh were stronger, more physical, dogged (as expected) and while the result was in some doubt up to the final minutes, there was something of an inevitability about the result as the second half progressed.

Having said that Kildare did get back to within two points with 64 minutes on the clock but Kieran McGeeney's side had the wherewithal to step it up again, firing over the final three points of the game.

Very disappointing for the travelling fans, players and management in what was The Lilies poorest display in this campaign and while they conceded an early goal, they fought back to level but that really was as good as it got.

Eleven wides in total, along with at least three 'shorts' says it all from a Kildare point of view — some of the frees missed is something that a team just cannot get away with at this level but having said that Armagh are a team much more advanced that Kildare at present in particular from a physical conditioning point of view.

Armagh is a tough place to go anytime but especially tough on a wet, miserable and windy evening — just as it was the last time we visited.

Once again the Kildare defence was reasonably solid, Mark Donnellan was probably the man of the match from a Kildare point view, O'Grady, Ryan (Shea) and Houlihan did well, despite under pressure at times.

Half-back line had their moments, as did midfield but it is up front where Kildare will really need to show improvement.

No real goal chances created is a big worry, the number of wides is in dire need of reducing; shot selection is something that needs to improve unquestionably and while the defence was particularly disciplined in the opening half, in the second that discipline came under some pressure with the conceding of late frees.

Manager Ryan did not hide his disappointment after the game saying it was the groups poorest display of this campaign — and how right he was.

Former Kildare manager Kieran McGeeney said he felt both sides wasted scoring opportunities, and from his point of view, goal chances that were not taken due to some stout-hearted defending along with some excellent defending it has to be said.

The Geezer admitted that “it is always a funny night when I see the Lilywhites on the pitch, especially with Johnny (Doyle) and the boys on the line; always very mixed feelings and that is saying something considering my love for the orange and white.”

Kildare's bench, when introduced, did not have the impact expected, in fairness, a very difficult game to come in to and make an impression but having said that Stefan Campbell certainly showed his ability for Armagh with two excellent second half points.

And now with Monaghan having ended Donegal's long winning streak in Ballybofey, no doubt Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney side's confidence will be sky high; add in Dublin finally touching some fine form against an out-of-sorts Tyrone side and it makes for a very interesting two final rounds of Division 1 action, with five counties involved in the scramble to avoid relegation, and some mouth-watering fixtures, both this and the following weekend.

Still, a full house on Sunday in St Conleth's Park should be a real spur for Kildare and it will be interesting to see how it is decided how The Lilies will line out.

Will some of the walking wounded return; will some of the players who have not got a start, particularly up front, be left to be introduced or be in from the start?

Interesting, very interesting indeed but one thing is for sure it will not be a day for late comers and with the hurlers in action at 12.30 in a vital game against Westmeath it is a great opportunity for fans to get in early and give David Herity's boys a bit of support.

A vital game in Division 2A; a win would secure divisional status, while other results can also have a big bearing on his that particular division pans out.