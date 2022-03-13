Search

13 Mar 2022

Newbridge, Co Kildare, school celebrates World Book Day with book tasting

Newbridge, Co Kildare, school celebrates World Book Day with book tasting

Pupils enjoying a book tasting at Scoil Mhuire in Newbridge

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Mar 2022 7:10 PM

World Book Day was celebrated on Thursday, March 3, and this event has become firmly established as Ireland’s biggest annual event promoting the enjoyment of books and reading for children.

The main focus is to encourage children to explore the world of books and realise the pleasure of books and reading. The pupils of Scoil Mhuire Senior School in Newbridge have been preparing to savour their menu of books prior to the event.

A novel event, namely a ‘Book Tasting’ was organised for all the classes , third class to sixth class, by Rachael Burke, a fourth class teacher.

Each class was scheduled to visit the ‘Book Tasting’ event where books were arranged in place settings in the cookery kitchen, an appropriate location, in light of the title of this innovative approach to the promotion of reading as a worthwhile pastime and a lifetime skill.

The room featured some comfortable seats and the children enjoyed the relaxing atmosphere as they relished a feast of books.

The children were encouraged to sample books which were on display and make note of the titles and authors so that they could read the books at a later date.

There was a variety of books — fiction, adventure factual , to name but a few — but the ‘Book Tasting’ event catered for all tastes!

This introductory event was very well received by all the children and staff and provided the children with an invaluable gift; the love of reading. It allows the children to inhabit other worlds, real or imaginative and ultimately enriches their lives.

Scoil Mhuire Senior School had been invited to complete a survey about inclusivity and diversity in our schools. This survey was co-ordinated by Children’s Books Ireland and it was entitled ‘Free to be Me’.

The aim of this competition was to encourage schools to cultivate and nourish the idea of inclusivity and diversity.

Their entry was rewarded with a presentation of one hundred books to the school, written in English and Irish, to the third and fifth classes in the school. The books were sponsored by William Fry, a partner in one of Ireland’s leading corporate law firms.

The pupils in these classes enjoyed reading these books whose characters represented a wide range of diverse personalities who demonstrated ways of being inclusive and ultimately contributing to a positive and outward reaching energy in our school and general community.

The pupils will also enjoy a Zoom Workshop featuring one of the authors of the books and this promises to generate interesting discussion and thought provoking ideas.

The Scoil Mhuire pupils prepared very thoroughly for World Book Day and they continue to explore the exciting world of books, sharing their favourite books with their peers and discovering the pleasure of reading a book .

Reading is the passport to many worlds and helps to ignite the imagination and introduce many interesting characters and story scenarios to all the children.

The statement by Richard Steele, ‘reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body’ is so true and Book Tasting and other such initiatives fuel the children’s motivation to delve into this wonderful world of reading and give them a gift for life! ‘

Book Tasting was a resounding success!

— Stephanie Bergin

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media