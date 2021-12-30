UPDATED: Country star Nathan Carter coming to Killashee Hotel

File Pic: Nathan Carter
Country musician Nathan Carter will be coming to the Killashee Hotel in Naas.
The Wagon Wheel singer was initially meant to perform on January 8 next.
While this date has been rescheduled, any tickets purchased thus far will remain valid for the new date.
It should be noted that attendees must adhere to published ticket limits, and any persons who exceed the ticket limit may have any or all of their orders and tickets cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster at its discretion.
This includes orders associated with the same name, e-mail address, billing address, credit card number or other information.
Nathan Carter will perform at the Killashee Hotel on Saturday, March 5 2022 at 8pm.
Tickets for the concert can be purchased here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.