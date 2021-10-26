Kildare-Portlaoise line works to start today, Irish Rail confirms

File photo: Newbridge train station
Irish Rail has announced that engineering works will commence on its Kildare-Portlaoise line today.
According to KFM Radio Station, as a result, there will be alterations to several evening time services to, and through, the county as a result.
These alterations are as follows:
It is understood that a separate set of works on the line will begin on Wednesday, and will run until Friday.
