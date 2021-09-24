Joe Duffy sends Fiona O' Loughlin letter of consolation following Irish Daily Mail controversy

A Senator from Kildare who was criticised for her dress sense in a controversial article has received a letter from broadcaster Joe Duffy following the incident.

The article in question was published in The Irish Daily Mail last week in Niamh Walsh's 'Manifesto' column.

It gained controversy online due to Ms Walsh's harsh criticisms of the appearance of attendees at a Fianna Fáil (FF) gathering in Cavan.

Senator O' Loughlin took to her official Twitter account to show off the letter, which read: "Dear Fiona- Politics is an honourable profession, ignore the begrudgers, Joe."

Lovely note from @joeliveline following the Irish Daily Mail Article. Really appreciate the gesture Joe and all the best pic.twitter.com/qaEvamKisi — Senator Fiona OLoughlin (@Fiona_Kildare) September 23, 2021

She told The Leinster Leader that it was "a lovely gesture."

"His show provides an important public service, though I don’t often get to hear it, I certainly hear about," she added.

Senator O' Loughlin, along with other members of FF, has since received a full apology from The Irish Daily Mail for the comments made in the article.

She added that, "unfortunately", the paper didn't take her up on her offer for someone from the paper to come and check out boutiques and shoe shops with her in Kildare.