Kildare girl wins Teagasc farm safety poster competition

Ruby Boland's winning farm safety poster
A Kildare girl is among the winners of a Teagasc farm safety poster competition.
Ruby Boland, aged 11, scooped a €50 Smyths Toys voucher for her poster which has a powerful farm safety message. Each bubble displays a different farm safety scene such as avoiding overhead power lines, safety at height and covering slurry tanks and always keeping gates closed.
There were hundreds of entries for the competition, and five winners and three runners-up were selected.
Well done to Ruby!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.