Electric Picnic headline act postpones entire 2020 tour and offers refunds

An Electric Picnic 2020 headline band has pulled the plug on its tour this year due to Covid-19 and have also offered refunds.

Rage Against the Machine announced that they rescheduled 2020 reunion tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band was due to play at the festival in Laois to be held over the first weekend of September.

“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (heath and safety permitting) are below and YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONOURED for the postponed shows.

"During this difficult time, we also respect the fans who want their money back. We've requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.

“We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you,” it concluded.

It is not clear how this impacts Electric Picnic tickets.

The band was the first to be announced for this year's event in Stradbally.

The Electric Picnic organisers lodge an application with Laois County Council for a licence in mid-April but the process of considering it has been delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown in Ireland.

Electric Picnic sister festivals in Ireland, Longitude and Kaleidoscope have already been called off.

A Rage Against the Machine handwashing video went viral earlier this year.