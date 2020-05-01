Have fun and win prizes with virtual racing fashion

Calling all fashionistas! Do you wish you were going racing at Punchestown this week? Are you missing stylish days out and the fun of getting dressed up? So are we!

That’s why a few style loving friends have come together to create the Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day, today Friday May 1 ! Virtual racegoers can swap the racetrack for their kitchen, garden, sitting room, bedroom or garden shed! We know it’s not quite the same, but we are all in this together! So, stay safe, stay home and have some fun with fashion!

Dress up in your favourite race day outfit and put your best foot forward in our Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day. It costs just €4 to enter with all proceeds going directly to The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

There are three categories to enter: Best Fab Filly, Best Fine Fella, Best Cool Couple

So show us your hat, your outfit and your shoes. You could win…BIG!

Kim Kelleher of Jingles boutique is among the judges

There is a prize fund worth almost €5,500 up for grabs! Thank you so much to all of our generous sponsors who have given us so many great prizes!! It’s a great cause and a bit of craic so why not dress at home!

How to enter: Donate €4 to The Jack and Jill Children Foundation by Texting WECARE to 50300.

Screen shot your donation and post a pic of your outfit by PM to Gail’s Rails @gailsrails or Stuarts Select Style for judging @stuarts_select_style. Or you can upload your photo on your own social media by using #punchestownfillies day and don’t forget to tag @punchestownraces

No old image will be considered, so remember it has to be taken during this time, at home!! It’s all a bit of fun and will help raise much needed funds to support the incredible work The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation do. Go for it and show us your style!

The Judges: The Naas Ball; Gail Murphy of Gail’s Rails, Stuart Mongomery of Murphy, Stuart Select Style; Kim Kelleher of Jingles and Aileen O’Brien of O’Brien PR

Fab Filly Winner: One night B&B in the stunning Five Star Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney

€250 Gift Voucher for Jingles

€100 Gift Voucher for an Image Consultancy Service with Gail’s Rails

€100 Voucher for Lips & P’s Boutique, Naas

€150 Gift Voucher Skinshop.ie

€200 Gift Voucher Liz Collins Boutique

CLUSE Watch

€250 Gift Voucher for Makescents.ie – The Home of Jenny Glow & Just Jack

Free Dress Rental of any Dress from Dressmeuprentals

Afternoon Tea & Prosecco for 2 at The G Hotel

€100 Gift Voucher Aria Boutique, Naas

Hugh Statham Jewellers, Naas - Bronze allure pendant and earrings

Fab Filly (Runner-up) Montgomery Millinery Headpiece

€150 Gift Voucher Ruby Rouge, Gorey

€100 Gift Voucher Don’t Call Me Dear

€100 Gift Voucher & A Pair of Victoria Cruz Earrings John Ross Jewellers

Fab Filly (3rd Place) Millinery Madness Headpiece

€100 Gift Voucher Marion’s of Boyle

€100 Gift Voucher Harper.ie

Necklace, Earrings & Bracelet from Newbridge Silverware

Fine Fella Winner: €200 Gift Voucher for Richie Whelan’s Menswear

Fox & Ox Apparel Shirt

CLUSE Watch

Mondello (BMW Experience worth €229)

€100 Gift Voucher The Monread

Vintage Chocolate Gents Secrid Mini Wallet from Hugh Statham’s Jewellers

Fine Fella (Runner-up): €100 Gift Voucher Richie Whelan’s Menswear

Lock 13 - €50 Voucher + 12 Mixpack of Kildare Brew Beer

Fine Fella (3rd Place): €100 Gift Voucher Richie Whelan’s Menswear

Gastro 101 €50 Gift Voucher

Cool Couple Winners: 1 Night B&B for 2 at the Osprey Hotel

Punchestown Annual Badge x 2

Afternoon Tea for 2 at Killashee House Hotel

Moat Theatre 1 Year Patronage

€200 Gift Voucher The Tuckmill Gallery

€80 Voucher for Lemon Grass Restaurant & Bottle of Wine

Cool Couple (Runner-up): €100 Gift Voucher The Monread

Cool Couple (3rd Place): Nude Wine Company – Giftbox of Wine delivered to your door.

If you don’t want to dress up but still want to donate, simply screen grab where you have donated and send the screen shot to either Gail or Stuart and you could still win one of our special prizes.

Special Prizes for Fun and Innovation!

Cathriona’s - €50 Gift Voucher

Browns of Naas - €50 Gift Voucher

Alan Keville - Alan Keville Hair - €50 Gift Voucher

Wink – Gift Voucher

Fabucci - €70 Gift Voucher

Blanc Quigley – Shampoo & Conditioner

Crave Boutique - €100 Gift Voucher

Hand Car Wash Naas – Mini Valet

Bouchon – Bottle of Wine & €50 Gift Voucher