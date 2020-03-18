Precautions taken at Intel Ireland's Kildare plant

Intel Ireland continues to work on a relatively normal basis, the company said today.

It also said that one Intel employee had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Asked how the company, which employs thousands of people at it Kildare plant in Leixlip, was dealing with the current situation, Intel spokesperson, Sarah Sexton said: “Our top priority in managing the coronavirus situation is protecting the health and well-being of employees while keeping the business running for our customers. Although the coronavirus outbreak remains a developing situation, we continue to operate on a relatively normal basis around the world, including manufacturing-related operations here in Ireland.”

Ms Sexton said that as a precaution, Intel have limited nonessential travel, restricted attendance at off-campus events and meetings, recommended its employees work-from-home, if their roles allow, and implemented a number of social distancing measures. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and are working to ensure that our employees have the information and resources they need to stay safe.”

She said one Intel employee has recently tested positive for COVID-19. “We wish our employee a speedy recovery. We will act in close cooperation with the Health Service Executive as needed and we’re working to ensure that all our personnel have the resources and information they need to say safe.”