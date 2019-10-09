Naas town shopping centre for sale guiding at €4.8 million

A guide price of €4.8 million has been put by selling agent, Cushman & Wakefield, for a major commercial town site in Naas.

The 44-unit Naas Shopping Centre is up for sale with four existing retail properties fronting onto Naas's Main Street.

The latter include Five Lamps public house, The Forge Inn pub, 50 Main Street and the Tully's Bookmakers site.

The standing structure of the shopping complex extends to 22,760sq m (245,000 sq ft) on two levels with parking spaces for 747 cars.

SEE ALSO: Gardai investigating arson attack in a Kildare village

The shopping centre had a proposed pedestrian entrance via the Bank of Ireland on the Main Street, which provided direct access from the main street into the ground -floor commercial space.

The original design provided for an anchor store of just over 7,150 sq m (76,961 sq ft) along with 43 retails units, but both levels of commercial space are currently laid out as open plan, according to the selling agents.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Loading facilities and car parking are at basement level through Corban’s Lane to the east of the property.