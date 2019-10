Gardai are appealing for information on an arson attack that happened in Kilmeague.

The incident took place in the Oaklands area on Sunday, October 6 at 5:30am.

A black toyota corolla, with a 2011 OY registration plate, was set on fire.

Gardai say extensive damage was done.