Highest house completion in Naas eircode area in Kildare

Naas is the Eircode area with the most new dwelling completions in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on new house completions on August 8.

There were 204 new dwellings completed in the W91 Naas Eircode area, compared to 126 for the same quarter last year.

There were 134 completions in Lucan, 120 in the Celbridge Eircode area, 35 in the R51 Kildare, 16 in the W12 Newbridge area, 14 in the W34 Monasterevin area, 13 in the R56 Curragh area, 11 in the A83 Enfield area and 5 in the R45 Edenderry area.

The CSO said eight out of the top ten Eircode Routing Keys with the most new dwelling completions are in Dublin and its commuter belt. It said the top 10 Eircode Routing Keys account for 31% of all new dwelling completions in Q2 2019.

Overall, the number of new dwelling completions in Q2 2019 was highest in Dublin at 1,546 followed closely by the Mid-East, including Kildare, with 1,233. Together, 56% of all new dwelling completions in Q2 2019 were in Dublin or the Mid-East.

The CSO said there were nine local authorities with more than 100 new scheme dwellings in Q2 2019. These were Kildare, Cork City, Cork County, Dublin City, Fingal, Limerick, Meath, South Dublin and Wicklow. The highest number is in Meath (399), followed by Fingal (386).