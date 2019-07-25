Hope that planned work on M4 motorway in Kildare will reduce noise levels

Parts of the M4 will be closed between mid August and mid August to enable the resurfacing of the road.

Notices of temporary closures of both eastbound and westbound lanes between Junction 6, Celbridge, and Junction 8, Kilcock, on the M4 between Mid August and Mid October, have been published.

The move is to enable the resurfacing of the motorway.

Labour Kildare North General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, has welcomed the move on the basis that the new tarmacadam is a low noise surface.

Mr. Stagg said that the current surface on the M4 dates from 1994 and that both himself and former county councillor, John McGinley, had sought the provision of low noise tarmacadam for a number of years.

Mr. Stagg argued with Transport Infrastructure Ireland that the M4, as it passed Maynooth and Kilcock, is defined as a major road under the Environmental Noise Directive and Environmental Noise Regulations and had traffic volumes five times the threshold. “The noise from the constant traffic has had a serious impact on residents in Maynooth and Kilcock living near the Motorway,” he said.

In February 2018 TII indicated that they were currently reviewing pavement conditions on this stretch of motorway, which would help them in the preparation of future works programmes and the prioritisation of necessary road pavement works.

Mr. Stagg stated that the municipal engineer has now confirmed to him that TII have indicated that a low noise surface stone mastic asphalt is being used in the resurfacing. “This should bring some relief from the noise to residents in Maynooth and Kilcock living near the motorway.”

Mr Stagg said that if following the installation of the low noise surface there continues to be an unacceptable noise emission from the motorway traffic he will work with newly elected Cllr. Angela Feeney to have noise reduction barriers put up at residential areas adjacent to the M4.