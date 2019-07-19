Plans for internet cafe in Athy

A planning application has been lodged to change the use of a gaming arcade in Athy into an internet cafe.

The applcation lodged by Coalquay Leisure Ltd. is seeking to change the use and internal and external alterations at the Former Hibernian Bank, at 46 Leinster Street, Athy, Co. Kildare.

The application reads; “The internal alterations at ground floor level will facilitate the proposed change of use from a gaming and amusement arcade use to an internet café with ancillary use of gaming terminals to the rear.

“The proposed external alterations consist of the replacement of the ground floor windows; replacement of the front door; new signage; and repairs and refurbishment of the façade. The proposed development consists of or comprises the carrying out of works to a protected structure.”

Submissions can be made by August 20 2019. A decision is due by September 10.