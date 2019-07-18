Naas company listed for enforcement by EPA

A Naas food company has been listed for enforcement by an environment watchdog.

The Arrow Group is a long established concern and includes individual operations like QK Coldstores, Dawn Farm Foods and Dawn Farms Distribution.

Arrow is licensed by the Environmental Protection Agency and is one of five enterprises around Ireland listed for enforcement by the agency.

Sites listed for enforcement by the EPA are targeted “in order to drive improvements in environmental compliance.”

Read more County Kildare news

The sites appear on the EPA list after scores have been allocated based on enforcement factors such as complaints, incidents, compliance investigations, and non-compliances with the licence.

The system has been developed by the EPA to rank industrial and waste licensed sites in order of priority for enforcement.

During last year some 15 sites were identified for enforcement by the EPA. These were mostly in the food and drink (6 sites) and waste (5 sites) sectors.

The company have been contacted for comment.