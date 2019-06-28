Major concerns raised over Leixlip Kildare local area plan

Residents in Leixlip have been urged to make submissions to Kildare County Council on the Leixlip Local Area Plan (LAP) by the deadline of July 11.

Confey resident, Bracey Daniels, has made a submission on the proposed Confey urban Design Framework (KDA) and the Plan and is very critical. He is urging others to do the same.

Mr Daniels who recently organised a public meeting on the LAP said the KDA is a major urban expansion into the northern perimeter of Leixlip that is being justified on the basis of regional figures and proximity to a rail line. “The scale is way in excess of any demand locally and will negatively impact on the current residential population both during its construction and once occupied.

He said the National Planning Framework states that development will be achieved through infill and brownfield development rather that an over-reliance on greenfield or edge of town development but the LAP as proposed does the opposite. “We have a large brownfield option at the HP site that should be used to resolve the current and future housing requirements of the town. This site already also has access to the motorway system.”

Mr Daniels said the failure to deal with existing problems within the town and provide the required infrastructure upgrades in advance of any new development shows total disregard for the people of Leixlip and for the problems that will be visited on any new residents moving into the new development.

He said the plan does not adequately factor in the major expansion of Intel’s impact on our existing transport infrastructure. “Proposed works to Cope bridge will make the situation worse for residential areas located east and west of Captain’s Hill and lead to further congestion at these pinch points during peak times. In particular it will have a negative impact on accessibility from the estates and lead to more congestion at the bottom of Captain Hill. It will also result in loss of hedgerows and green areas at Glendale. Connectivity via Captains Hill to schools and local shopping will be a nightmare for residents in existing estates due to increased volumes of traffic.

Mr Daniels said any plan for Leixlip cannot be considered in isolation as the town forms part of the greater north Kildare area that includes the sister towns of Celbridge and Maynooth. The combined development proposed for the towns is absolutely without justification.

He said the draft LAP does not reflect or acknowledge the complexity of towns the size of Celbridge, Maynooth and Leixlip lying in such close proximity to each other and sharing the same road networks and Public transport facilities. “Any development of Celbridge and Maynooth has a negative knock on impact on Leixlip as our road, bus and rail infrastructure as designed results in passengers and motorists being already in the system before the vehicles reach or pass through our town.”

Mr Daniels said all instances once the developers get planning permission they will look to increase the densities to the maximum. “The total numbers are underestimated. In reality the combined new build will double the size of the residential areas in north Kildare. The numbers in the plan are very misleading in regard to the actual size of the development. The current situation at Wonderful barn is a live example of this type of developer opportunism.”

He said the existing water, waste and power supply, which is aging and faulty, are unable to support developments of this scale. “The town’s infrastructure is already strained and is evidenced by power cuts, water leaks and the ongoing stench in the middle of our town from the existing houses.

He has urged people in the area to make a submission the LAP by July 11.