Kildare region strong population growth projected

The Mid-East region, which includes Kildare, and the Dublin region are projected to show the strongest population growth over the next 17 years to 2036, according to the Regional Population Projections 2017-2036 report, issued by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on June 25.Ireland’s population, which was 4.74 million in 2016, is projected to increase to between 5.33 million and 5.81 million by 2036.The Mid-East region - Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Louth - which accounted for 14.6% of the Irish population or 690,900 in 2016, is projected to increase under six different scenarios to between 15.1% and 16.6% by 2036.

CSO Statistician James Hegarty said that with international migration into Ireland of 20,000 persons per year and internal migration inflows to Dublin from the other regions, the population of Dublin is expected to increase by 31.9%, from 1.34m in 2016 to 1.76m by 2036, representing 31.6% of the State total.

But with the same level of international migration into Ireland, this time accompanied by population movement from Dublin to other regions, the population of Dublin is expected to increase by just 11.6% to 1.49m people by 2036.

In this scenario, the Mid-East region is projected to show the strongest population gains, increasing by 35.6% from 690,900 persons in 2016 to 937,100 persons by 2036.

SEE ALSO: Evidence shows Book of Kells may have been written by nuns in Kildare

The report said that declining fertility rates and internal migration outflows will lead to projected births in Dublin declining from 19,600 in 2016 to 14,900 in 2036.

But the Mid-East and Midland regions will benefit from international and internal migration inflows, resulting in the number of women aged 20-39 in these regions increasing by 52.7% and 49.6% respectively by 2036.

As a consequence the number of births in the Mid-East region are projected to be 2,500 (25.5%) higher in 2036 than in 2016.

Mr. Hegarty said the report is not an attempt to predict the future but rather presents how the population could evolve under six different scenarios.

If the 2016 trend of internal migration outflows from Dublin to the other regions (Dublin Outflow) returns to 2006 levels, the Mid-East region is projected to show the highest percentage population increases by 2036.

The population of the Mid-East is projected to increase from 690,900 in 2016 to 965,300 by 2036 an increase of 39.7% under M1F2 (high international migration of 30,000 per annum).

The more moderate M2F2 (net international migration of 20,000 per annum) shows the population of the Mid-East growing by 35.6% to 937,100 over the same period.