Feast of family fun in store for Kildare’s Derby Festival

Kildare Derby Festival, which starts this Friday and runs all next week, has plenty to keep the whole family entertained, as well as a host of racing and cultural events.

On Sunday, June 23, Circus Gerbola, an Irish family-run circus, will take over Kildare town’s Market Square with a circus ring as they perform two open-air performances.

The first show takes place at 2pm and will also feature a performance by local dance schools Vicky Barry Performing Arts and Lisa Rooney Irish Dance School. The second show at 3.30pm will feature Leah Moran’s Stage School. A nominal fee of €2 per seat applies.

Tickets can be booked online through the website www.kildarederbyfestival.ie or at Kildare Town Heritage Centre.

On Monday, June 24, the School Arts Competition takes place in Kildare House Hotel. Over 18 schools have participated in this event and an exhibition of the children’s work will be displayed with overall winners being announced on the night. This event is free and takes place at 8pm.

On Wednesday, June 26, the Street Striker Soccer Derby takes place in Kildare Town Market Square.

Children throughout the county will get a chance to display some of their soccer skills in a competition to win the overall prize of being a mascot and lead the Irish football team during an International.

There will also be a range of family friendly entertainment on the Square. This is a free event.

On Sunday, June 30, the Irish National Stud will be hosting a range of family entertainment on-site including pony rides, face-painting, outdoor games from 10am until 1.30pm.

This precedes the launch of the inaugural Irish Derby Legends Walk, which starts at 2pm from the Irish National Stud.

This 2.4k walk has 12 furlong markers, along with signage detailing some of the Irish Derby winners over the last 100 years and their unique stories.

Many community and sports groups along with racing personalities will join in on this inaugural walk. The walk ends in Kildare town’s Market Square where a family friendly fete takes place, with a mix of free and paid activities.