A quantity of cash and jewellery has been stolen from a residence in Naas.

The incident took place at house in Broadfield View, Kilcullen Road, on June 14.

It happened between 8.15am and 6.15pm. A rear patio window was smashed during the break-in.

READ ALSO Would be burglars disturbed at a house near Naas

READ ALSO A dozen patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today