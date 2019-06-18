A dozen patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are 12 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

The most overcrowded hopsital in the eastern region is the Mater where there are 37 patients on trolleys while Tallaght Hospital has 22 people on trolleys.

Portlaoise Hospital has no patients on trolleys, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

In Tullamore Hospital there is a significant overcrowding problem with 25 patients being treated on trolleys.

