Would be burglars disturbed at a house near Naas

Three would be burglars fled after being disturbed near a house in Johnstown, Naas.

It took place at a dwelling at St John’s Drive at 8pm on June 15.

It’s understood three people climbed over a locked gate to access the property and left on foot through the housing estate. They then fled across a nearby field.

According to Naas gardai nothing was stolen and they didn’t enter the house.

It is thought the left the area in a silver coloured Audi estate car.

