Cars ‘speed through’ Athgarvan village

Speeding and traffic is an issue in Athgarvan village, according to a local councillor.

At the May Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy asked Kildare County Council to develop a plan to tackle the problem, given the increasing number of cars and pedestrian incidents, and the applications for further housing developments in the area.

Cllr McLoughlin called for 50km signs on all entrances to the village, as she said traffic “speeds through.”

She asked the council to consider a pedestrian pathway between the village centre and the entrance to Athgarvan Heights, and between Rosemount Estate and the Athgarvan Inn, which she said is “a very dangerous small stretch of road.”

“People have stopped cycling to work because of that stretch,” she said.

A report issued at the meeting said; “The forthcoming draft county wide speed limit review will address the issues raised in relation to speeding on approach to Athgarvan and the installation of appropriate signs, and the consideration of pathways can be examined by TAG in due course.”

KCC official Evelyn Wright said the county wide speed limit review is going to be put to public consultation.

Ms Wright said speeding and enforcement is a matter for gardaí.

