Gardai investigating armed robbery in Newbridge

Kildare gardai are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Newbridge arcade on Saturday, May 25 at 10.30pm.

A lone male entered Sharx in Henry Street and threatened staff with an iron bar.

He got away on foot with a small quantity of cash.

Gardai have no suspect yet for the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 045 527730.

