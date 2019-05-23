Ana Kriegel Murder Trial: Leixlip schoolgirl cried and said "no, don't do this" as boy removed her clothes

One of two boys on trial accused of the murder of Anastasia Kriegel told gardai that she cried and repeated: "No, no, don't do this," after his co-accused "flipped her" and started to remove her clothes, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Boy B also told gardai that he saw his co-accused Boy A on top of Ana, choking her as he took off her clothes. Boy B drew a picture of what he remembered for detectives and signed it. During his final interview at Finglas Garda Station in May 2018 after he was arrested on suspicion of Ana's murder, Boy B gave a changing account of what he saw when he visited an abandoned house with Ana and his friend Boy A.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year. Boy A is further charged with the 14-year-old’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not not guilty to that count.

The jury has been viewing video footage of Boy B's interviews on May 24 and 25, 2018. In the fifth and final interview Detective Garda Donal Daly told Boy B he needs to tell the truth, adding: "This is real life, not Anime, tell me everything you know."

Boy B said Boy A and Ana first crossed the ditch into the field where the abandoned house is located while Boy B dropped behind to give them space. They walked to the house and Boy B went inside, walked around, picked up a white stick in the corridor area and then put it down. He said he walked out and that was when Boy A and Ana started walking in. Boy B followed them but Boy A, he said, turned around and said, "it's fine". So Boy B left, he said. After he left he heard Ana "screech" and ran "as fast as I could around the corner".

He said he realised he was safe and then realised the scream came from the house but he thought Boy A would be able to protect Ana because he is "big and strong and powerful". Boy B said he went to the nearby park ranger's hut, had a drink and a sit down and then went home, did his homework and watched a series. He added: "But I could barely sleep worrying about what happened."

When he heard Ana was missing, he said, "it hit my mind that [Boy A] was with her."

He added: "The next day [Boy A] had bruises on his back and injuries and I was wondering what happened and that is why I stopped talking to him." When he heard on the Thursday that Ana was found dead at the abandoned house he realised: "It was either [Boy A] or someone else. Since he was in the house my thought was that he ran away and something else happened to Ana but it turns out that wasn't true."

Det Gda Daly asked him to think back to the house, telling him: "I think you have a little more to tell us."

Boy B began again, saying he was in the house by himself, went to the kitchen first, then the "really broken down dirty type of area" and then to a corridor next to the kitchen. In the corridor he picked up a "white plank" and looked into a room with a carpet but didn't see anything so he went outside. Again, he said, he met Ana and Boy A who were now walking in. He followed them but, he said, Boy A told him he would be "ok", so Boy B left. "That was the last time I saw [Boy A] and Ana that day."

Det Gda Daly asked Boy B to tell him "everything, everyone, every movement." Boy B recounted the same movements and agreed with Det Gda Daly that the carpeted room was the one where Ana's body was found. He said: "I looked into it but I didn't go in." He denied looking into the room while Boy A and Ana were in there. Det Gda Daly asked Boy B to tell, "the truth, the truth now." Boy B then said Boy A and Ana were "just outside the room" when Boy A turned and said: "You can go now, we will be alright."

When Det Gda Daly asked why he left, he said, "[Boy A] told me to." Det Gda Daly said: "But after walking all that way I can't see why you just turned around." Boy B said he was just there to support his friend and didn't think much of it. Det Gda Daly told Boy B that he was holding back and asked him to "please" tell the truth.

The accused then said he saw Boy A and Ana in the room together but Boy A told him to leave. He said he turned to Ana and then walked out. "I didn't see what happened next," he said.

The garda asked him to tell him what he saw Boy A and Ana do. He said he saw Boy A look at Ana, she looked at him, and then Boy A put his arm around her and he "kind of hugged her I guess." He said he didn't know what was happening and left. He described Boy A putting his arm around Ana as "weird" and added: "I thought something was about to happen so I left."

Det Gda Daly told Boy B he just wanted the truth and added: "You know you just haven't told me everything." Boy B then told gardai that when Boy A put his arm around Ana he, "kind of flipped her and that is when I ran away." When asked to describe the "flip" he said: "He kind of like put his arm around her, flipped her and then he started like putting his hands like on her and he put his right arm on her neck and then he put the other hand on her shirt."

He continued, saying: "He choked her and put his hand on her shirt and that is when I started out of the house and that is the last time I saw Ana." Det Gda Daly said he could not believe "for one second" that he ran away when he saw Boy A holding Ana by the neck and pulling her shirt. "I just can't see how that would happen," he said and added: "The truth please! Just the truth. Every detail that you have."

Boy B then said he walked down the corridor to the room where Ana and Boy A were. He saw Boy A "flip" Ana and start to choke her. He said: "When I saw that I instantly knew what was happening and I was shook. I didn't know what to do." He said that as Boy A was taking off her clothes he looked at the door where Boy B was standing. Boy B said: "I sprinted away and [Boy A] didn't follow me. That's when I heard the scream."

He was asked to describe the scene again and said that Ana was starting to cry and kept saying: "No, no don't do this." He said Boy A first took off her jumper, then her t-shirt. "It looked horrifying," he said.

He described it again, saying: "First he started to choke her, then the jumper, then the shirt and just before he got to the bra I ran away and that is when I heard the scream." He described it again, saying she was lying on the floor, Boy A was on top of her, choking her as he took off her clothes. Boy B then drew a picture of what he remembered and signed it. The drawing was shown to the jury by Det Gda Daly under examination by Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution.

Boy B said he couldn't tell gardai anything about a sexual assault on Ana and when asked if he had told the truth he said: "That is all. That is when I ran away."

Next Monday the jury will hear interviews given by Boy B following a subsequent arrest on July 7, 2018. The trial continues in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.