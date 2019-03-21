Naas residents seek junction box at estate entrance

A call has been made to provide a yellow junction box at the entrance to a Naas residential area.

Cllr Darren Scully said it is needed “so the residents can exit out onto the Ballycane Road at peak times.” He also suggested that other requests for lines or junction boxes in the Naas area could be addressed at the same time once a contractor is available in the town.

Kildare County Council says the request has been transferred to TAAG, an internal assessment/advisory group that deals with traffic issues.

Town Engineer David Reel said the council gets requests “for junction boxes at every housing estate.”

